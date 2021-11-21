47,731 hectares in Sarawak developed by Felcra for oil palm

KUALA LUMPUR: Felcra Berhad has developed 47,731 hectares of oil palm plantations in Sarawak since 1987 which began with its involvement in the Rajang Area Security Command (Rascom) Project.

Deputy Rural Development Minister II Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said the 34-year effort had given impact to 20,307 participants of the land consolidation and rehabilitation project which included the Ladang Rakyat and Ladang Sejahtera.

He said in Miri alone, Felcra Berhad had developed more than 930 hectares since 1996, which benefitted and improved the socio-economic status of more than 550 participants and their families.

“Felcra Berhad also distributed interim profits one and two for 2021 amounting to RM3.02 million to project participants in Bungai Mummong (rpt: Bungai Mummong), Kampung Keluru, Kampung Pejuang Kelulit, Kampung Sepupuk and Sungai Entulang,“ he added.

He said this at a thanksgiving ceremony for Felcra Berhad participants in Miri in Bekenu today. The text of his speech was emailed by Felcra to Bernama here.

At the event, Hasbi also gave away school supplies to 100 students and food baskets to single mothers and senior citizens from Felcra projects in Miri.

The Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) also contributed food baskets to smallholders in Sarawak.

-Bernama