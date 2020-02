KOTA KINABALU: Sabah police confiscated 70 imitation firearms used illegally at a Gelsoft extreme sports recreation centre in Penampang.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass said the seizure took place in a raid on Sunday at 3pm and 69 players and an organiser of the extreme sport, all aged between 21 and 36, were also detained but were released on the same day after their statements were taken.

Police seized 62 units of gel blaster rifles, six units of gel blaster sub-machine guns, two units of M4 gel blasters and 128 units of gelsoft magazines.

“The raid took place after it was found the extreme sports centre was run by an association not registered with the Registrar of Societies (ROS).

“Ownership of imitation firearms for the sport can only be under an association registered with the ROS and in accordance with guidelines set by the Home Ministry,” he told a press conference here, today.

According to him, the possession of the Gel Blaster components was categorised as having fake firearms, owners could be investigated and charged under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960 which carries a maximum jail term of one year or a maximum fine of RM5,000 or both, upon conviction.

Zaini said the investigation papers would be forwarded to the deputy public prosecutor for further action once the probe was completed.

The artificial firearms seized were worth RM21,000 with prices ranging between RM250 and RM500 each and they can be purchased online.

Zaini said any organisation of extreme sports activities in the state involving Gel Blaster components should be stopped immediately. - Bernama