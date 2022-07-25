74 primary schools in Perlis receive tablets, smart televisions

KANGAR: A total of 74 primary schools in Perlis each received a tablet and smart television under the Year One Literacy and Numeracy Rehabilitation project for the use of poor pupils, B40 group and those affected during the post-COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Education director of learning, Perlis State Education Department (JPNPs) Ayub Ahmad said the project was a joint effort by Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP), JPNPs, Yayasan Hasanah and Wesser Solution Sdn Bhd.

“Yayasan Hasanah has allocated RM638,900 to implement the project for one year from December 2021 until November 2022,” he told reporters during the ceremony to hand over the smart devices under the Hasanah Special Grant (HSG 2.0) at Dewan Pulai, Education Technology Resource Sector (SSTP) here today.

Ayub said the tablets were specifically for the use of pupils in level one special rehabilitation classes in a bid to expand their potential so that they are on par with the mainstream students.

“We need to streamline the pupils’ vocabulary and restore their confidence so that they can converse well in Bahasa Melayu and English,” he said.

Meanwhile, the dean of the Faculty of Chemical Engineering Technology of UniMAP, Assoc Prof Dr Muhammad Syarhabil Ahmad said many Year One pupils were left behind in terms of learning because they were not used to going to school and learning face-to-face with teachers during the pandemic.

“We hope that this way we can help the pupils to be more interested in and understand the lessons they missed not only from the tablets but use the numeration software made by the UniMAP lecturers,” he said. – Bernama