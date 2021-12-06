98.2 pct of new Covid-19 cases are in categories one and two

KUALA LUMPUR: About 98.2 per cent or 4,184 of the 4,262 new Covid-19 cases reported today were of categories one and two, with no symptoms or with mild symptoms.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 78 cases or 1.8 per cent were in categories three, four and five, namely, those with pneumonia, requiring oxygen and respiratory aid.

He said the cumulative Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 2,663,034 after 4,262 new cases were recorded.

“A total of 463 cases were currently being treated at intensive care units (ICU) while 249 cases require respiratory assistance,” he said in a statement on the development of Covid-19 today.

Dr Noor Hisham said 5,894 recovery cases were recorded bringing the cumulative cases of recoveries from the infection to 2,572,053 cases.

In the meantime, Dr Noor Hisham said as of Dec 4 (48th Epidemiological Week {EW}), a total 2,654,474 Covid-19 cumulative cases were reported with 62,670 active cases and 30,574 cumulative death cases.

Despite the national infectivity rate value or R-Naught (rt) rising slightly last week, all Covid-19 infection main indicators currently recorded a drop compared to the 47th EW.

“In terms of new clusters, all categories of clusters showed a downward trend except the education cluster,” he said.

Detailed information on the current situation of the infection and spread of Covid-19 would be uploaded on the website CovidNow at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my and the data is updated at 12 midnight every day.

-Bernama