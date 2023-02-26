Adly: Purchase of fighter jets from South Korea takes into account various factors

ALOR GAJAH: The purchase of 18 FA-50 light attack aircraft, worth RM4.08 billion from South Korea has taken into account various factors including the country’s needs involving aspects of strategy, policy and the Defence White Paper.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said that the aspect of expertise in operating the aircraft as well as the country’s current economy were also considered to ensure that the asset could be fully utilised by the national defence industry.

“So, when we have made a decision through a transparent procurement process, what matters most now is we can deliver it to the end user within the set period,” he told reporters after officiating the Alor Gajah Parliamentary service centre, here today.

According to Adly, based on the ministry’s assessment, the FA-50 light attack aircraft produced by Korea Aerospace Industries Co (KAI) was the best.

KAI, which is South Korea’s sole aircraft manufacturer on Friday said it has secured a US$920 million (RM4.08bil) contract to sell 18 fighter jets to Malaysia, with the delivery set to begin in 2026.

KAI signed the deal with the Malaysian Defence Ministry to export 18 FA-50 light attack aircraft, beating India’s Tejas, Pakistan’s JF-17, Russia’s MIG-35 and Turkey’s Hurizet, Yonhap news agency reported the company said in a statement.

In another development, Adly said the Defence Ministry will ensure that the welfare of the family of Malaysian Armed Forces commando Lance Corporal Edrin Baintim who drowned while on combat diving training, is taken care of.

On Feb 7, Edrin, 25, a member of the army’s special forces unit, was reported missing while undergoing diving training 0.7 nautical miles south-west of Pulau Undan.

Edrin is said to have disappeared during the “Pari Harimau” diving exercise he was attending which comprised six officers and 37 participants from the Sungai Udang Special Warfare Training Centre.

His body was found in a mangrove swamp in Tanjung Sepat, Selangor by members of the public at about 10.15 am on Feb 19.

Meanwhile, Adly said the ministry’s main priority through the allocation channeled by the government under Budget 2023 announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Friday would be to improve its assets.

He said several new assets would be purchased with the allocation, including littoral combat ships (LCS) and Littoral Mission Ships (LMS).

“The Budget 2023 allocation this time increased by 1.7 per cent to RM17.7 billion compared to RM17.4 billion in the previous Budget 2023 (table prior to the 15th General Election),“ he said.

According to Adly, the allocation of over RM500 million for the renovation and maintenance of residential quarters for military personnel was also a timely morale boost for them.

Apart from that, he said the project to increase domestic maize production by military veterans in collaboration with the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) would give veterans the opportunity to contribute to the country in addition to making them productive even after retirement.

“Their welfare will also be guaranteed because there will be job opportunities and good income, in addition to providing exposure to the use of new technology as well as helping improve the country’s food security,“ he added. - Bernama