AGC denies issuing statement on Tan Sri Zuki Ali’s prosecution

PUTRAJAYA: The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) today denied issuing a media statement on the prosecution of Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali (pix).

It was referring to a media statement “PN. PRO.100-3/6/4 Jld.5(11) Pendakwaan ke Atas Tan Sri Zuki Bin Ali - Ketua Setiausaha Negara (KSN)” dated May 5, 2023.

In a statement today, the AGC said the false media statement, which used the national emblem and the AGC’s name, stated the AGC had received an investigation paper on the allegations against Tan Sri Zuki Ali from the Prime Minister’s special officer on the instructions of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Based on observation, the KSN’s name in the media statement was not accurate.

The false media statement also stated that the decision to prosecute Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali was based on evidence and facts of the investigation and not due to pressure from any party or other factors. - Bernama