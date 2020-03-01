Agong refuses to meet me, claims Tun M

KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has revealed that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has refused to grant him an audience after appointing Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the eighth prime minister.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman was initially scheduled to head to the palace today with all the Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs and other lawmakers who back the him to prove to the King that he has the majority.

“The king has made the decision not to see me anymore but to appoint Muhyiddin as the premier. I do not have the chance to tell the king that he (Muhyiddin) does not have the majority.

“That is the situation now. I cannot communicate with the palace,” he told a press conference at the Yayasan al-Bukhary, here, today.

Muhyiddin is expected to be sworn in as the eight prime minister at the Istana Negara shortly.