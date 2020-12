IPOH: Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) attended a special meeting of the Perak UMNO Liaison Committee, here, last night.

Apart from Ahmad Zahid, also seen at the meeting were the party’s Supreme Council (MT) member Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman and former UMNO MT member Datuk Seri Nazri Abdul Aziz.

The meeting, which was scheduled to start at 9pm, was chaired by Perak UMNO Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad.

It was believed to be for discussing issues related to the establishment of the state government after Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu failed to gain support in the State Assemblymen’s motion of confidence in the Menteri Besar in the State Assembly.

In the vote on the motion brought by Datuk Abd Manap Hashim (BN-Pengkalan Baru), Ahmad Faizal only got 10 votes, compared to 48 rejections with one abstention.

In the latest development yesterday, Ahmad Faizal had also announced that he had submitted his letter of resignation as Menteri Besar and the entire State Executive Council Members to the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah yesterday at 3pm. — Bernama