Anti-drugs OPS: Johor Police nab 220 men in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Police arrested 220 men, including three foreigners, believed to be drug dealers and addicts during an anti-drug operation dubbed Op Tapis across the state early today.

Johor Police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said all suspects aged between 21 and 45, and most of them worked as security guards, construction workers, wholesale market workers, fishmongers and vegetable sellers.

He said Kampung Melayu Pandan here was identified as one of the 12 hotspots for drug distribution and sale among the addicts in the state.

“Investigations are ongoing to identify the types and sources of their drug supplies.

“All of them will be screened for HIV and COVID-19 before being taken to lock-up for further investigations,” he told a press conference here today.

On another development, he said 11 individuals have been called to get their statements recorded in regard to the sexual harassment case involving a statement assemblyman in the state.

“As I said before, the investigation is expected to be completed by end of this week,” he said.

Last Monday, Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora confirmed receiving a report from a 26-year-old woman, believed to be a member of a political party in Johor, who claimed to have been sexually harassed several times by a state assemblyman. - Bernama