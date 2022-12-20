Anwar: Sultan Muhammad V described my jailing was travesty of justice

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (Tambun-PH) said the Royal Pardon he received in 2018 over his sodomy conviction was not requested.

Instead, Anwar said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the time - Kelantan’s Sultan Muhammad V - took the initiative to pardon him based on a ‘travesty of justice’

Anwar said Sultan Muhammad described his case as a “travesty of justice” during a phone call while he was still in detention at the Rehabilitation Hospital.

The Prime Minister urged Kelantan lawmakers they can meet with the monarch themselves to verify this.