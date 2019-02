KUALA LUMPUR: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged PAS to stop using politics to slander and tell lies

“As a Muslim my advise is that we can carry on with our politics but we must put a stop to lying and deception in politics,“ he told reporters after attending a Chinese New Year Open House for Lembah Pantai parliamentary constituency here today.

He was asked to comment on a statement by PAS Youth chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi today, claiming that Anwar was the person behind the plot to oust Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad via a no-confidence vote.

By their action, Anwar said PAS had tarnished the image of Islam among the people, especially the non-Muslims.

“I wish to advise that as Muslims we do not defame one another. Last time they (PAS) said lying was permissible, now it is permissible for them to slander?

“If they (PAS) want to use the political arena to tell lies and slander don’t use the name of Islam. They are ruining the reputation of Islam and the name of the Islamic party,’ said the Port Dickson MP.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan recently claimed that two component parties in Pakatan Harapan were planning a vote of confidence against Dr Mahathir.

Yesterday, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang reportedly said that he would give his support in the event that Dr Mahathir is betrayed and faced with a no-confidence vote. — Bernama