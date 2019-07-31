Attack on dog in Penampang raises ire (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Animal activists are furious over the severe mutilation of a dog in Sabah recently.

The two-year-old canine, fondly called Noobu, was attacked when it wandered into a residential area looking for food.

“We were told that the culprit was drunk and had committed the act for fun,“ said Arie Dwi Andika, president of the Malaysian Animal Association (MAA).

The dog was reported to have its mouth severely injured but Arie denied reports that Noobu had been put to sleep, saying that the dog was alive and well.

He said Noobu and her two puppies were being looked after by animal activists.

Arie told theSun today the incident had been highlighted by activists in Sabah, and a report was lodged at the Kampung Penampang police station but they were dismayed by the slow reaction of the authorities.

“We strongly urge the authorities, especially the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) in Sabah, to ensure that the culprit are caught, charged and sentenced according to the state’s animal welfare enactment.”

“Our organisation, which is based in Kuala Lumpur, cannot intervene because Sabah and Sarawak have their own enactments. This case is not applicable under the Animal Welfare Act. It would be timely to synchronise the laws to protect the animals, otherwise their welfare will continue to be neglected. We need to have a central legislation on this issue,“ he said.

The public has been urged to come forward with information on Noobu’s condition. A Korean-made Daelim History S125 scooter worth RM9,500 will go to any individual or witness who can provide complete details of the case.

Arie said the police were still investigating the incident and those with information could contact him at 01120901097.

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) spokesman Kelvin Cheah said they are in touch with Dr Stuart Chin from Kota Kinabalu SPCA for the latest updates. “We condemn in the strongest terms the cruel abuse on the dog. We learned that the dog is in good hands now, (as) the rescuers are trying to give it a second chance in life. The rescuer group which is currently treating it is the Borneo Animal Welfare Society (BAWSS).