PETALING JAYA: Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali should step down if the evidence is overwhelmingly against him, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary said today.

Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak was referring to the gay sex video which Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz had confessed to be in. Haziq alleged that the other man was Azmin.

“This whole fiasco is turning into a circus, and they are implicating everyone, including me,” Farhash said when contacted by theSun.

“It is time those responsible own up and put the matter to rest, so we can move on to more pressing issues.”

Farhash also denied that he has gone into hiding. “I am around. I never went missing and have always been in the country. It is just that I am not active on social media, so people do not know my whereabouts,“ he said.

“I have been flooded with calls and messages. There is nothing for me to say for now. It is best we let the police do their job.”

Azmin has strongly denied the accusations, calling it a nefarious plot to assassinate his reputation and character in an attempt to destroy his political career.