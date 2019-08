NIBONG TEBAL: The body of a naked man was found floating in Sungai Ketupat, Bukit Tambun, near here today.

South Seberang Prai district police chief Supt Shafee Abdul Samad said the unidentified body was found by a man passing through the area at about 9am.

“The body was found floating without clothes and had a tattoo on the back but no identification documents were found,” he said.

He said anyone with missing family members or friends can contact the nearest police station to assist in the investigation.

The body has been sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital, he added. — Bernama