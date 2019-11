BUKIT MERTAJAM: An 11-year-old boy is in a coma after falling from the balcony of his second-floor apartment unit at Kuarters Bomba Pangsapuri Setia Wira, Taman Perai Utama, here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah District Police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said in the 12pm incident, the victim was said to have climbed the balcony because he wanted to go in through the kitchen door before slipping and falling face down on the ground floor of the apartment.

“During the incident the victim was alone and the child was believed to have left the house without a key before climbing the balcony to enter the house through the kitchen door,” he said when contacted here today.

Nik Ros Azhan said at the time of the incident the boy’s mother, 33, who worked as a cashier had gone to work while his 46-year-old stepfather was at a nearby surau attending a talk programme.

He said the victim sustained severe injuries to the head and chest and was sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital before being transferred to Penang Hospital.

“The police have recorded statements from the boy’s parents and neighbours. So far there is no criminal element in the incident,” he said. — Bernama