KUALA LUMPUR: Starting from today, business owners in Malaysia can register their brand name and trademark in 122 countries through the Madrid System, an international trademark system applicable in countries who are members of the Madrid Protocol system.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said this was following Malaysia’s move to become a member of the Madrid Protocol on Sept 27, and the domestic implementation of the protocol comes into force today.

Administered by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (Wipo), the Madrid System is a convenient and cost-effective solution for registering and managing trademarks.

“Business owners can register their brand name or trademark by visiting any Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) customer service counters nationwide.

“Those who have already registered their trademark under MyIPO can also benefit from the Madrid Protocol,” he said in a statement today.

Aside from reducing business costs for local entrepreneurs, Malaysia’s participation in the Madrid Protocol will also be able to attract investments by facilitating the process of international trademark registration in the country, and making it easy for local businesses to expand their business overseas, added the ministry. — Bernama