Businessman Bustari Yusof returns RM3.68m to govt

KUALA LUMPUR: Businessman Tan Sri Bustari Yusof has returned RM3,683,117.94, allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad financial scandal, to the Malaysian government.

The matter was announced by deputy public prosecutor Allan Suman Pillai of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) during the forfeiture of assets application proceedings before High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah, here today.

Allan said MACC had received the cheque for RM3,683,117.94 million from Bustari yesterday.

“In this regard, the public prosecutor as applicant would like to withdraw the forfeiture of assets application against Bustari as respondent.

“The prosecution has also given instruction to unfreeze Bustari’s accounts,” he said.

Lawyer Datuk Mohd Yusof Zainal Abiden, who is representing Bustari, confirmed the cheque had been handed over to MACC yesterday.

“Thank you to the prosecution for withdrawing the forfeiture application. I am seeking for the forfeiture of assets application to be cancelled,” said Mohd Yusof, who was assisted by counsel Tiara Katrina Fuad.

Judge Sequerah later cancelled the forfeiture of assets application and thanked both parties for reaching the solution.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya was recently reported as saying forfeiture of assets applications would be filed against 41 respondents to recover funds amounting to RM270 million believed to be linked to 1MDB.

Latheefa said the action was taken under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act. - Bernama