PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says he made the decision to appoint prominent lawyer Latheefa Koya as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner.

“Latheefa is a very straight person. She always speaks the truth. She doesn’t mince her words. We need somebody who has a strong character,“ he told reporters at Prime Minister’s Hari Raya open house in Seri Perdana here today.

Mahathir also confirmed that he had not discussed Latheefa’s appointment with his Cabinet.

“I listened to everyone and came up with the decision,” he added.

When asked on the reason why former MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull’s tenure was shortened, Mahathir said it was Shukri himself who requested his term to be shortened.

“He (Shukri) left on his own terms. He said he was with the MACC for too long,” added Mahathir.

The Prime Minister’s Office made the announcement yesterday that Latheefa’s appointment was effective from June 1 — before her resignation from PKR on June 3 — replacing Shukri whose contract was to expire on May 17, 2020.

While her appointment were hailed by many, some are questioning the manner in which it was done and why it did not go through the Parliamentary select committee.