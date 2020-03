KUALA LUMPUR: The new federal Cabinet line-up is expected to be announced Tuesday, according to Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Zuraida also expressed hope that at least 30% of the line-up selected by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin would be comprised of women, to enable more female-friendly policies to be adopted.

“Currently, there are only nine women MPs in Perikatan Nasional. So it may not be easy to achieve the 30% (quota).

“It (Cabinet) needs women to be there to understand what women’s needs are. However, the 30% quota can be achieved through appointments such as (from among) Senators and so on,“ she told Bernama after attending the 2020 International Women’s Day celebration organised by Yayasan Jantung Malaysia (YJM) Go Red For Women, here today.

She also expressed confidence that women MPs in the country were more than capable of holding their own in the new Cabinet line-up.

Also present were YJM Go Red For Women director Ainon Kuntom, YJM honorary treasurer Datuk Dr Aljafri Abdul Majid and YJM medical director Datin Dr Liew Yin Mei.

Zuraida, who is also former Housing and Local Government Minister, said the government should also focus on the welfare of elderly women by setting specific policies for the group.

“I want to see Malaysia build ‘old folks villages’ so that senior citizens can lead a more quality lifestyle.

“They should be able to interact with one another in a comfortable manner and carry out activities together. For example, the policies in terms of housing, in terms of their infrastructure must be different (to facilitate senior citizens),“ she added. - Bernama