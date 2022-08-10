Cabinet urges MACC to expedite probe into LCS scandal: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Cabinet today urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to expedite the investigation into the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) scandal, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said the Cabinet which discussed the matter in detail at its meeting today also called on the Attorney-General to prosecute and bring the culprits to justice if there is enough evidence.

“On behalf of the government, I give assurance that the investigation into this matter will be carried out transparently and that the government will not protect anyone involved,” he said in a statement here today.

Ismail Sabri said he had also called Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun and MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki after the meeting and asked them to take immediate action in line with the Cabinet’s decision.

While stressing that the government viewed seriously the LCS issue, the Prime Minister said the Cabinet also decided that the report on the issue prepared by the Committee on Governance, Procurement and Finance Investigation (JKSTUPKK) chaired by former Auditor-General Tan Sri Ambrin Buang is allowed to be made public.

Apart from that, the Cabinet also proposed the LCS Project Forensics Audit Report in 2019 to be declassified, but he said the process would need advice and input from the Attorney-General and Auditor-General first.

“The decision made by the Cabinet today will not affect the mobilisation process under the LCS Project Recovery Plan finalised by the Cabinet on April 20, 2022,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the government also committed to continuing the LCS Project in the interest of national defence in line with the Royal Malaysian Navy requirements.

Last Thursday, PAC disclosed that it had held nine proceedings regarding the LCS issue starting on Nov 18, 2020, and the last one on March 8 this year, by calling several witnesses.

The results of the proceedings found that the LCS project contract was awarded to the Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd (BNS) in direct negotiation, with the government having paid RM6.083 billion but not even one LCS ship has been delivered.

According to the original schedule, five ships should be ready and handed over by August 2022. - Bernama