JOHOR BARU: Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix) today called for more women entrepreneurs to register their companies with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) in order to help them improve their business performance.

She said there were still many talented women entrepreneurs who had the potential to improve their business.

“We need to give them the awareness. When we become entrepreneurs, we want to be more advanced and successful ... to become millionaires. Not because we don’t want the assistance mentioned (cost of living aid and so on).

“Let’s give it (the aid) to those who need it most,” she told reporters after opening the Southern Zone Rural Women Leadership seminar at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre, here today.

She said this when commenting on a large number of women entrepreneurs who refused to register with SSM due to fears of eligibility to receive government assistance including the cost of living aid (BSH).

Rina added that through several programmes held in Kelantan and Perak, the same concerns were voiced by some women, but when informed, many of the women entrepreneurs acted on by registering with SSM.

“These are the basic (business) requirements ... registration with SSM, bank account ... as we want them to shift from rural to global (platforms) ... from a rural entrepreneur then move to the international level,” added Rina, who is also Titiwangsa MP.

To date, 84,000 women entrepreneurs have registered under the ministry through the e-entrepreneurs system, of which only 24% have been registered with SSM.

She also hoped that the percentage will increase to 50% next year, driven by increased awareness by women entrepreneurs about the importance of advancement in business. - Bernama