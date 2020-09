PETALING JAYA: Klang MP Charles Santiago (pix) has called for a national river protection authority to be set up to safeguard the nation’s water resources.

There should be buffer zones of 300m to 400m from rivers where business activities are not allowed, he said, adding that rivers and buffer zones should be considered as national security areas.

“Police and other enforcement authorities could be used to supervise the areas with the help of CCTV and other technologies.”

Santiago said it is better to have one entity under the federal government to oversee the country’s water management as states have limited funds and manpower to enforce existing laws.

“The issue is pressing and it involves multiple factors and stakeholders,” the former National Water Services Commission chairman said.

“LUAS (Selangor Water Management Authority) is a state agency but its manpower is small and the state might not have sufficient funds for its expenses. Enforcement needs funds, too.

“There are too many agencies overseeing rivers, working in silos and not communicating with one another.”

He added raising fines under the current law would not stop offenders as companies would pay the penalty and continue their operations.

Culprits who are found committing offences related to the supply of treated water and sewerage services, can be charged under the Water Services Industry Act 2006, that carries a maximum fine of RM500,000 or a maximum of 10 years’ jail or whipping, or all three.

“Additionally, we have the climate change issue to address. More rain does not mean we’ll have more water.

“We must see how best to protect our resources. Otherwise, the water volume will dwindle. More pollution only creates a disadvantage. We have to carry the burden.

“We’ve had one too many water cuts since last year, to merely impose slap-on-the-wrist punishment.”

Climate youth activist Ahmad Izzudin Azmi concurred with Santiago and said it is time for the state and federal governments to act together to prevent river pollution.

“The public should continue to push the agenda forward as water is a precious commodity,” said Ahmad, who is secretary of the Network for Ecology and Climate.

However, environmentalist Gurmit Singh disagreed with Santiago’s proposal.

“He’s asking for the impossible. Water is very much a state issue,” he said.

