KUALA LUMPUR: The Penang Bridge may soon have Automated Awareness Safety System (AwAS) cameras to deter errant road-users from speeding.

Works Minister Baru Bian told Dewan Rakyat that the bridge concessionaire PLUS Malaysia had proposed that AwAS cameras to be installed to curb accidents.

“Accidents involving vehicles plunging into the sea due to errant road-users and high speed. The matter will be brought to the Road Transport Department,” he told the Dewan Rakyat during question time today.

Baru was responding R.S.N. Rayer’s (Jelutong-PH) query on the ministry’s effort to improve the bridge’s safety features to prevent vehicles from plunging into the sea.

In the beginning of the year, a SUV plunged into the sea after another car rammed into it at high speed on the bridge. The SUV driver was trapped in his car and drowned.

In his supplementary question, Rayer brought up Monday’s fatal accident involving a factory bus near the the MASKargo area in Sepang. The bus carrying 43 MASKargo contract workers plunged into a monsoon drain killing 12.

Rayer asked if the ministry will install barriers or additional safety features for roads where there are big drains and ravines to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“One must remember that the human factor also contributed to accidents. However, the government are always open to suggestions on improving road safety,” he said.