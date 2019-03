SHAH ALAM: A campaign cracking down on open burning in Johan Setia has been launched to curb such activities, especially during the hot weather.

The campaign, ‘Banteras Pembakaran Terbuka – Johan Setia’ was launched by the Klang Municipal Council (KMC) Zone Sungai Kandis B council members office, in cooperation with Kampung Johan Setia Village Community Management Council, Klang and Sungai Kandis assemblyman’s people’s service centre.

Frequent forest fires occur in Johan Setia every year during the hot spell.

Sungai Kandis state assemblyman Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni said the recently launched campaign aimed to inculcate the involvement of residents or local people in efforts to preserve the beauty and prosperity of the area.

He said via the campaign, residents would act as on the spot agents of information regarding open burning activities by using the ‘STS - Snap, Tag & Send’ method of reporting via the Whatsapp application.

“With these three easy steps (STS), residents need only take a picture of the open burning (snap) then mark the location Maps (tag) and send to the campaign Action Unit coordinator’s number,” he said in a statement.

According to Mohd Zawawi, the Sungai Kandis KMC members’ office would also serve as a one stop centre for KMC’s enforcement of the Quick Response Team (Squad Pantas) and other agencies involved in the monitoring, prevention and fire fighting operations. — Bernama