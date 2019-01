PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained two company directors and a female insurance agent to facilitate the investigations into bribery and false claim case involving RM1.8 million.

According to MACC sources, one of the directors, a 44-year-old with a title “Datuk”, was picked up at noon today, while the other one, aged 51, was detained an hour later. The 29-year-old insurance agent was nabbed at 2pm.

“All of them were held when they came to give their statements at the MACC headquarters here,“ he said.

The sources said the trio were alleged to have accepted a bribe from a manufacturing equipment supplier in the purchase of manufacturing machines for the company, in which the two directors had their shares.

The three suspects were also believed to have misappropriated the company’s funds for personal gain, he added.

Meanwhile, MACC Investigation director Datuk Seri Simi Abdul Ghani, when contacted, confirmed the arrest, saying that the trio would be taken to the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court for remand tomorrow.

The case is being investigated under Section 17(a) and Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama