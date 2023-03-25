Conduct thorough probe into discovery of cat carcasses at condo unit, DVS urged

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Animal Association has urged the Veterinary Services Department (DVS) to conduct a thorough investigation into the discovery of tens of cat skeletons, organs and carcasses in a condominium unit in Bandar Sri Permaisuri, Cheras, here, on March 11.

Its president Arie Dwi Andika said the discovery was made after the owner of the unit, which a 31-year-old local man was renting, received complaints from neighbours about a foul stench coming from the house.

“Upon checking the premises which happened to be unlocked, the homeowner was shocked to find animal carcasses and some areas in the unit covered with blood stains.

“Also found were bodies of cats chopped into pieces in the kitchen, along with cat organs that were stored in a barrel and a refrigerator,” Arie Dwi who is also an animal crime analyst told Bernama.

The grusome discovery led the homeowner to lodge a police report on March 13.

Arie Dwi said the owner of the unit also lodged a complaint with the Malaysia Animal Association, which then submitted it to the Putrajaya Veterinary Services Department so that a comprehensive investigation into the case could be done.

He also urged that an immediate investigation be conducted to determine whether there were elements of animal cruelty involved in the case and that the perpetrator be brought to court and charged under the Animal Welfare Act 2015. - Bernama