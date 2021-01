SEREMBAN: Police are looking for six individuals, namely four men and two women, to assist investigations into a fraud case totalling RM1.8 million.

Negeri Sembilan Commercial Crime Investigation Department head Supt Aibee Abd Ghani said they are tracking down Mohd Hafiz Izuan Suhaimi, 27, whose last known address is at A-2-20, Jalan Larkin Perdana 3, Johor Bahru; Siti Faizatul Husna Azman, 28 (No 40-09-05 Flat Sri Tioman 2, Taman Melati, Kuala Lumpur) and Mohd Haniff Budiman Shabri, 32, (No 1, Jalan Hang Lekiu, Taman Dawani, Senai, Johor).

The other three individuals are Bong Hann Hwa, 33, whose last known address is at No 15, Jalan Tiram Beladau 33, Taman Puteri Wangsa, Ulu Tiram, Johor; Mohd Arif Palili, 41, (Bt 2, Jalan Labuk, Sandakan, Sabah) and Oh Chiew Mei, 43, (A-01-13, Taman Bukit Mewah Fasa 9, Jalan Bukit Mewah 9/17, Kajang, Selangor).

“These individuals are needed to assist investigations into a fraud case against a 66-year-old woman in December, last year,” he said in a statement here, today.

Aibee said those who have information on the six individuals are urged to contact the investigation officer Inspector Muraly at 016-7839535 or 06-6472222. -Bernama