Covid-19: More than 300 Sabah frontliners infected

PETALING JAYA: More than 300 frontliners in Sabah have been infected with Covid-19, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

Following that, more than 1,200 staff were quarantined.

On top of that, almost 11,000 police officers had to be quarantined.

“This situation has put constraints on the police force, especially those who work as frontliners,” he said

He said during a special address on the Covid-19 development in the country that cabinet ministers and senior government officials are reviewing the data and recommendations presented by the Health Ministry (MoH) and other government agencies in curbing the spread of the virus.