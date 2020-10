PETALING JAYA: The country recorded 563 new Covid-19 cases today, a record second only to the 691 positive cases recorded on Oct 6.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a live press conference that this brings the total number of cases to 16,220 where 5,039 cases are still active.

All but one of the new cases today were locally-transmitted.

Two deaths have been reported and the death toll has now risen to 159.

He added that 109 patients have been discharged, 98 patients are in intensive care and 29 require respiratory assistance.

Noor Hisham said six new clusters have been reported - Baiduri, Bah Perdana and Bah Kasturi in Kuala Lumpur, Kolong in Sabah, Bah Tropicana in Selangor and Rinting in Johor.