Covid: 3,856 new cases, 99.1% in categories one and two

KUALA LUMPUR: The country reported 3,856 new Covid-19 infections today, a slight dip compared to the 4,116 cases recorded yesterday, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

This development takes the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia to 2,832,945 as of noon today, he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said 35 of the new infections, or 0.9 per cent, were in categories three, four and five while 3,821 cases (99.1 per cent) were in categories one and two.

“Of the 3,856 cases, 492 were import cases and 3,364 were local transmissions. There are 121 cases in the intensive care unit with 43 requiring respiratory assistance,” he said in a statement today.

He said 2,814 recovered cases were reported today, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,755,933 so far.

Also,13 new Covid-19 clusters were recorded today, he said, adding that there are now 235 active clusters in the country.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham once again appealed to those who have yet to get their Covid-19 booster shot to register for an appointment.

“As for those who have registered, the Health Ministry requests that you keep your appointments for the sake of your loved ones,” he said. — Bernama