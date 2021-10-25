Covid: Only 12 positive cases in Sarawak needing respiratory support

KUCHING: Only 12 of the 493 Covid-19 new positive cases reported in Sarawak today have lung infection and require respiratory support.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said that another 481 cases had mild or no symptoms.

Meanwhile, 18 more fatalities were recorded between Oct 12 and 24, involving individuals aged 49 to 95 with illnesses such as high blood pressure, diabetes and chronic pulmonary disease.

JPBN also stated that two Covid-19 clusters in the state, namely, the Kampung Muara Tebas 2 Cluster in Kuching and Batu 10 Jalan Oya Cluster in Sibu had ended after 28 days of having no new cases reported in these clusters. — Bernama