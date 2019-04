MALACCA: An infant boy was found dead at the Asy Shakirin Mosque, Pasir Puteh, Bachang here, early this morning.

Malacca Tengah District police chief, ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said that the baby who had just been delivered, as it still had the umbilical cord, remnants of blood on the nose and blackish bruises on the face and nose, was found at 5.40 am.

‘’The Malim police station received a call on the find at 6.45 am. The baby had been dead for about two hours as rigor mortis had not set in,’’ he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Zainon Baba, 61, said that she arrived at the women’s entrance of the mosque at 5.30 am and saw a white bundle.

Zainon, who had turned up for the subuh prayer, assumed it was just a bundle of women’s prayer shrouds and got ready for prayer.

‘’After the prayer, the other women and myself informed the men present about the bundle. They were shocked when they found a dead male infant in the bundle and informed the police,’’ she said. — Bernama