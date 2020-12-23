Dewan Negara passes Budget 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara today passed the Supply Bill 2021 (Budget 2021).

The bill was passed with unanimous support from the senators after the third reading by Deputy Finance Minister Mohd Shahar Abdullah.

The Supply Bill 2021 went through five days of debate and winding up by each ministry after it was passed by the Dewan Rakyat on Dec 15.

The Dewan Rakyat passed the bill after bloc voting following the third reading by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

The Dewan Negara sits again on Monday. -Bernama