Doctor charged with dishonestly retaining stolen property

GEORGE TOWN: A medical doctor, who is attached to a government hospital, was charged in the magistrate’s court here today with dishonestly retaining stolen property.

In all, 11 charges under Section 411 of the Penal Code and Section 25 (1)(o) of the National Registration Act 1959 were made against Dr Neoh Soon Khai, 39, from Gurney Park, Jalan Kelawai here.

However, only two of the charges were read out to him before magistrate Jamaliah Abd Manap and magistrate Rosnee Mohd Radzuan after lawyer K. Mahendran, representing Dr Neoh, informed the court that his client was a former psychiatric patient.

No plea was recorded for both charges.

The court then allowed an application by the prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor Mohammad Syafiq Nasrullah Saleem Ali, for the accused to be sent to Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta, Perak, for mental observation for a month.

One of the two charges that were read out to Dr Neoh was for possession of a stolen identity card belonging to Ong Chong Chow Jonathan, at a unit at Gurney Park Condo, Jalan Kelawai, at 7.55pm last April 23.

The other charge was for possession of a stolen identity card and passport belonging to one Wong Wei Ye at the same place at 7.55 pm last April 24.

The court set July 29 for mention. - Bernama