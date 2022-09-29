‘Don’t be duped by those claiming to be registered doctors, specialists’

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) has advised the public not to be confused or deceived by certain parties claiming to be registered medical practitioners or medical specialists in Malaysia.

MMC president Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said that under Section 14C of the Medical Act 1971 (Amendment 2012), a person is eligible to be registered and practice as a specialist in a particular medical field under the MMC Medical Register if he or she meets the requirement stipulated under Section 14B of the Act.

“The main requirements for registration as a specialist is that the practitioner must be fully registered with MMC, have recognised specialist qualifications, attend specialist training in recognised institutions and prove that he or she is qualified and of good character,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, all specialist registrations must be evaluated by a special MMC committee that will examine all the conditions stated before a practitioner can be certified as a medical specialist and practice in the country.

As such, no person or party can certify themselves as a medical expert and practice in a particular field unless their name is on the MMC Medical Register, he said.

Dr Noor Hisham added that the public can check the registration status of MMC-registered practitioners, whether they are medical doctors or specialists, through the MMC website at www.mmc.gov.my.

The purpose of the MMC in providing this online facility is to assist the public in choosing only certified medical practitioners and medical specialists as only they can provide healthcare services and medical treatment in this country, including matters pertaining to medical and public health referrals, he said. - Bernama