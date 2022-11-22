  1. Local

Earthquake in Cianjur Indonesia: No M’sians affected as of now - Wisma Putra

A man salvages items from a damaged house following a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that killed at least 162 people, with hundreds injured and others missing in Cianjur on November 22, 2022. AFPPIXA man salvages items from a damaged house following a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that killed at least 162 people, with hundreds injured and others missing in Cianjur on November 22, 2022. AFPPIX

PUTRAJAYA: Wisma Putra in a statement today confirmed that so far, no Malaysians have been reportedly affected by the 5.6 magnitude earthquake in the Cianjur district, West Java in Indonesia yesterday.

It said that Malaysians who required consular assistance or had any further questions could contact the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta

The Embassy of Malaysia in Jakarta can be reached at +62 21 5224947 for general inquiries and +62 813 8081 3036 for emergency matters after office hours or via email at mwjakarta@kln.gov.my.

The earthquake was reported to have occurred yesterday at 1.21 pm local time in West Java, about 110 kilometres from Jakarta.

The earthquake has reportedly claimed 162 lives so far, with a high amount of infrastructure damage. - Bernama