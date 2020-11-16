Eight nabbed for setting off firecrackers, obstructing cops

SERDANG: Police arrested eight individuals suspected of being involved in a video clip showing firecrackers being set off openly at Taman Serdang Jaya, Seri Kembangan here, yesterday which went viral on social media.

Serdang district police chief ACP Razali Abu Samah said that the suspects, aged between 27 and 53, were detained at 8.30 pm for allegedly obstructing civil servants from carrying out their duties and illegally possessing explosives.

He said that about 80 people were present at the location. The eight men had been warned by policemen on duty to stop the activities, but were ignored.

“These men deliberately set off the firecrackers near the vehicles of the policemen on duty, and mocked them,” he said in a press conference at the Serdang district police headquarters, here.

“Among items seized were two boxes of firecrackers, a pair of slippers, a sling bag and a mobile phone used to record videos that night,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 and Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing civil servants from discharging their duties.

Yesterday, a video clip went viral, featuring several individuals setting off firecrackers, believed to prevent the police from conducting an inspection on the compliance with the standard operating procedures under the Conditional Movement Control Order in the area. -Bernama