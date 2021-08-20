Elderly man charged over alleged murder of disabled wife

IPOH: A septuagenarian was charged at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here, today for allegedly killing his disabled wife earlier this month.

Lim Hon Koi, 72, who is receiving treatments at the hospital, was accused of killing Chan Moy, 74, by slashing her neck in a room on the ground floor of a house in Taman Desa Cahaya, Gopeng between 8pm on Aug 8 and 7.30am on Aug 9.

The charge is framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

No plea was recorded after the charge was read before Magistrate Nur Faizah Muhamad Saleh.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Nazreen Zabarudin (pix) while the accused was unrepresented.

The case is set for mention on Sept 30 pending post-mortem, chemist and toxicology reports.

-Bernama