EPF, Pacific working with authorities to identify cause of old EPF building fire

KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Pacific Senior Living (Pacific) are working together with the local authorities and Fire and Rescue Department to identify the cause of the blaze and assess the damage to the old EPF building in Petaling Jaya which caught fire this morning.

The EPF Corporate Affairs Department, in a statement today, said that Pacific is the developer carrying out renovation work on the unoccupied building on Jalan Gasing to turn it into a senior living facility after signing a 30-year lease with EPF on April 6, 2022.

He said Pacific had started demolition work inside the building according to its renovation plan.

In the incident this morning, it was reported that the fire only occurred on the fourth and fifth levels of the building, with no casualties reported.

This is the second time the building has caught fire after a similar incident in 2018.

The EPF Corporate Affairs Department also expressed its appreciation for the swift response of the firefighters in controlling the blaze. -Bernama