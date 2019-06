KUALA TERENGGANU: A beauty salon owner who operated a clinic without any valid registration at his premises was slapped with an RM100,000 fine by the Sessions Court here today.

Judge Azman Mustapha also ordered Farabi Ahmad Mohd Amin, 31, the owner of Raisya Medispa, to be jailed for a year should he fail to pay the fine.

Farabi Ahmad was found to have provided aesthetic services at the clinic located at the salon premises in Jalan Besar Sura Gate, Dungun, in April 2017.

The Terengganu State Health Department had carried out a raid at the premises on April 13, 2017, and found that it was providing aesthetic medical services, however Farabi Ahmad was unable to produce a certificate of registration for the clinic or certificates to verify that he was a qualified medical practitioner.

Farabi Ahmad was charged under Section 4 (1) of the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 (Act 586), punishable under Section 5 (1) (a) (i) of the same act, with a fine of up to RM300,000 or six-years jail or both.

Farabi Ahmad paid the fine. — Bernama