Explosion on boat, Fisheries Dept personnel jump into sea to save themselves

LUMUT: Four Fisheries Department personnel had to jump into the sea to save themselves this morning after an explosion occurred on their kevlar-hulled boat about a kilometre from the Kampung Acheh Fisheries Jetty in Sitiawan, near here.

Sitiawan Fire and Rescue chief Mohd Zaki Zainol said the incident happened at 9.22am and that there were six personnel on board.

He said the four who jumped overboard only suffered light burn injuries and were receiving treatment at the Seri Manjung Hospital, while the other two were unhurt.

“On arrival, firefighters found the fire had been put out with the assistance of a tugboat belonging to Lumut Port that had fire-fighting equipment. Half the boat was damaged and it was towed to the jetty,” he told Bernama.

He added that to ensure there were no embers, the firefighters had continued to spray water from the tank of their rescue boat and that the operation was completed at 10am.

Meawnhile, Perak Fisheries Department director Zaki Mokri, when contacted, said the personnel were making preparations for their operations for the day when the incident happened and that an investigation was underway. - Bernama