Fahmi sends letters of demand to two individuals on Rawang mosque allegation: Lawyer

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) today sent a letter of demand to independent preacher Ahmad Dusuki Abd Rani over slanderous claims that he had given a political talk at a mosque in Rawang on July 30.

Lawyer Asheeq Ali Sethi Alivi said a similar notice was also sent to the owner and administrator of Facebook account “N13 Kuang”.

Asheeq Ali said the slanderous statements issued by both individuals through the Facebook and Instagram accounts were maliciously intended to discredit Fahmi’s good name and further portray him as someone who had disobeyed the order issued by Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah by supposedly holding a political talk in a mosque.

Fahmi, who is also Pakatan Harapan communications director, demanded among others, for the slanderous statements be withdrawn, and for an open apology from both individuals within 24 hours.

If these demands are not met within the 24-hour period given, Fahmi’s representatives have been instructed to file a defamation suit against both individuals immediately, the lawyer said.

Yesterday, Fahmi had refuted and expressed his disappointment with the slanderous claims that he had delivered a political talk at the mosque, saying that he was ready to fully cooperate with the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) if he is called in for questioning.

Today, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed that there were no elements of a political campaign in Fahmi’s speech at the mosque on Sunday. -Bernama