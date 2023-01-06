Fahmi: Termination of Dr Md Nasir as Finas CEO by BOD

KUALA LUMPUR: The termination of Prof Dr Md Nasir Ibrahim’s service as the chief executive officer of the Malaysian National Film Development Corporation (FINAS) effective today is a decision by its board of directors (BOD), said Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

He said the decision was part of the restructuring of policies by FINAS to determine the future direction of the agency.

“They (FINAS) have informed me that it (the decision) is based on several matters that the agency wants to implement, including restructuring, and recalibration of some policies.

“It also takes into account the view of the board of directors on the direction of FINAS,“ he told reporters after witnessing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) and ZTE Malaysia Corporation Sdn Bhd in various research and development (R&D ) under a strategic partnership programme.

FINAS, in a statement today, expressed its appreciation to Md Nasir for his contributions throughout his service as the agency’s Chief Executive Officer from Nov 1, 2021, until May 31, 2023.

Effective today, FINAS deputy director-general (Management) Rozita Waty Ridzuan is discharging the duty of the agency’s chief executive officer (CEO), pending the appointment of a candidate for the post.

Meanwhile, on the implementation of the 5G network, Fahmi said the 5G task force, which is co-chaired by Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican and Communications and Digital Ministry secretary-general Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, will continue to discuss with mobile network operators (MNOs) on the equity.

“They are meeting on a regular basis, including today, to discuss with the MNOs on the roll-out of the 5G and the question on equity,” he said.

Fahmi was previously reported to have said that the transition from the single wholesale network (SWN) to a dual network for 5G deployment would begin once the current roll-out under Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) reaches 80% of populated areas.

He also said the switch to the dual network model would be implemented based on terms that were consistent with global practices of offering multiple networks. -Bernama