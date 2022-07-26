Farmers, fishermen hold protests on food security outside Parliament

PETALING JAYA: About 100 farmers and fishermen gathered outside Parliament today to highlight local food production and security issues.

According to a report by Malaysiakini, the group called for the government to recognise land used for food production as sensitive land to maintain food security.

Also present during the protest were Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin, Pokok Sena MP Datuk Mahfuz Omar, and Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim.

Mahfuz called for the people to exercise their democratic right to gather and call for better food security in the country.

“It is a sure fact that everyone’s attendance here today has shown that the power of the people will be the main reason that our food security can be reinforced,” he reportedly said.