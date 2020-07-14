Filipino welder dies as ground caves in during landslide in Bintulu

SIBU: A Filipino worker died after being buried in a landslide, while doing pipe welding work at Jalan Nyabau Water Treatment Plant, Bintulu, about 216 km from here this afternoon.

A spokesman for the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Operations Centre said an excavator had to be used to retrieve the victim identified as Perez Antonio Secuya, 41, from the rubble, at about 4.33pm.

“The victim was handed over to MOH (Ministry of Health Malaysia) personnel who were also present at the location. The victim was confirmed dead at 4.40pm,“ he said when contacted.

He said the Bintulu Fire and Rescue Station received a distress call at about 3pm and dispatched seven personnel to the scene.

According to him, the ground was believed to have caved in and buried the victim while he was working on a 1.2 diametre pipe. - Bernama