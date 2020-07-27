Financial moratorium among issues to be raised at Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR: The issue of a possible extension of the financial moratorium period to help businesses and individuals affected by the Covid-19 pandemic are among the issues that will be raised at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) is scheduled to ask the Finance Minister to state whether the financial moratorium by banks will be extended for another six months, and if not, the assistance to be provided to traders and individuals for housing loans, credit cards, and vehicles.

Lim, who is the former Finance Minister, also wants to know why interest is still charged even though it was informed that it will be exempted before.

Yamani Hafez Musa (Bersatu-Sipitang), on the other hand, is expected to ask Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister to state the response of tour operators and the people to post-Covid-19 domestic travel encouragement by the government.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting, which enters its ninth day today will also continue with the debate on the motion of thanks to the Royal Address.

The Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2020 to address reckless driving and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol will also be tabled for the first reading today.

This sitting of the Dewan Rakyat will take place for 25 days until Aug 27 in the new normal by complying with the standard operating procedures to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama