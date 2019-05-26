Firefighters rescue girl trapped in washing machine

JOHOR BARU: A nine-year-old was severely traumatised when she was trapped in an automatic washing machine at a self-service laundrette in Taman Larkin Perdana last night.

Larkin Fire and Rescue Department operations officer Mohd Kamil Zulkifli said they received a distress call at 4.38pm before dispatching an eight-man team and an Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) vehicle to the location.

“The incident happened when the girl was playing with her friends at the premises. The victim then climbed into the machine on her own before her friends shut the door of the machine,” he said when contacted here today.

Mohd Kamil said the incident was later noticed by a member of the public who wanted to use the machine before alerting the authorities.

He added the fire and rescue personnel took about three minutes to get the girl out of the machine by using a rescue tool to cut the lock.

“The victim was not injured and no information was available on her, as she was traumatised by the incident and ran home after being rescued,” he said. - Bernama