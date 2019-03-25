Fishing tournament organiser in Jasin detained for cheating

JASIN: The police detained a fishing tournament organiser who is believed to have cheated that the winning prizes for the competition amounted to RM41,500.

Jasin District Police chief, DSP Arshad Abu said the police arrested a 39-year-old man after receiving six reports from the contestants claiming to be deceived when they were not paid the winning cash as promised by the organiser.

He added initial investigations revealed that the organiser received 310 entries and the amount of entry was sufficient for the promised prizes but (the organiser) gave various reasons for the failure to provide the winning money, such as the change in the venue of the competition from Pulau Besar to Pantai Sireng had affected collection of the money for the competition.

“Based on the report, the complainant informed that he had participated in a fishing tournament at Pantai Sireng with a participation fee of RM100 and based on the flyer distributed, the winner would win a sum of RM20,000.

“However, after it’s over, he who won the competition but did not receive any money as promised by the organiser,“ he said in a statement here today.

Arshad said further investigation revealed that the suspect had set one fishing rod per participant with a fee of RM100, as well as offering a winning prize for the champion of RM 20,000 and subsequent winners until 50th amounting of RM 41,500.

He said the 37-year-old organiser was the chairman of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in the state and the case was investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama