Flood situation improves, PPS in Kedah and Negeri Sembilan closed

KUALA LUMPUR: Three temporary evacuation centres (PPS) – two in Negeri Sembilan and one in Kedah – which housed 138 flood evacuees from 48 families have been closed today.

In KEDAH, PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tawar in Baling which housed 28 evacuees from six families was closed at 9.30 am after all the victims were allowed to return to their homes and the water receded completely.

The PPS was activated last night to accommodate residents from Mukim Tawar after their homes were flooded due to heavy rain.

Baling Civil Defence Force (APM) chief Captain (PA) Rasidah Kassim said the weather in Baling was reported to be sunny. However, Rasidah said, the APM will continue to monitor the situation if it rains continuously for two hours.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, according to the latest data on the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) InfoBencana application, the two PPS – at SK Undang Johol and the Dewan Desa Dangi in Johol, Kuala Pilah – were closed after all evacuees were allowed to return to their homes.

The two PPS were opened yesterday due to unusually heavy rain for four hours from noon, leaving some areas in Kuala Pilah inundated with floodwaters, especially in Johol. - Bernama