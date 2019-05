KUCHING: The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) has detained a foreign fishing boat in Sarawak waters, 60 nautical miles north of Kuching during a routine patrol.

According to the statement by RMN, the boat with 31 crewmen including the skipper were arrested by RMN KD TODAK on Sunday morning, yesterday.

“The Commanding Officer of KD TODAK Lt Cdr Ahmad Zaki Ismail said that the foreign boat was found encroaching Malaysian waters and is believed to conduct an illegal and uncontrolled fishing activities.

“Early investigation revealed that all of the crewmen did not posses a valid identification document and are believed to be Vietnamese citizens,” it said.

The statement said that the boat was handed over to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Muara Tebas, Sarawak for further action.

“RMN reiterated that the holy month of Ramadan would not be used as an excuse to carry out its responsibility in ensuring the country’s sovereignity and economic resources are always protected and safeguarded,” it added. - Bernama